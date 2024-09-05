FBI raids homes of 2 top deputies for NYC Mayor Adams: Sources

The FBI conducted searches at the homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ closest aides on Thursday, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is engaged to Schools Chancellor David Banks, and the Hollis, Queens, home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, were searched as part of an ongoing investigation, the sources said.

"Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation," the mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said in a statement. "As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law."

New York Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright speaks during a press conference on gun violence prevention and public safety on July 31, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, FILE

The FBI declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York also declined to comment.

The FBI seized evidence, including electronics, as part of the searches, according to sources. No charges have been filed.

Federal agents have previously raided the homes of several other associates of Mayor Adams, who turned over his own electronic devices to the FBI.

A source familiar with the matter said Thursday's searches do not appear to be related to the investigation into whether Adams accepted donations from Turkey in exchange for official favors.