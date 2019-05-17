FDA recalls tattoo inks due to possible bacteria contamination

Food and Drug Administration officials recalled several types of tattoo ink this week over worries that they could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the warning to tattoo artists, ink retailers and anyone "considering a new tattoo," saying the inks could cause serious infections or other injuries.

It said six inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics, Dynamic Color and Color Art could be contaminated with microorganisms that can be dangerous when injected into the skin.

"Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure, since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken," the FDA said in a statement Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration

The FDA said it became aware of the contaminated inks through routine surveys and inspections. It said consumers should ask their tattoo artists about the inks they're using before getting any work done.

"Consumers who have experienced symptoms of infection or an injury after administration of a tattoo should consult their healthcare professional and inform their tattoo artist," the statement said. "Ask the tattoo artist or studio about the tattoo inks they use and avoid the tattoo inks listed above, due to risk of infection and injury."

FDA officials said they are working with manufacturers and retailers to remove the contaminated products from the market.