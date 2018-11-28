'Fearless Girl' statue, which defied the Wall Street Bull, is on the move to new home outside New York Stock Exchange

Nov 28, 2018, 2:05 PM ET
PHOTO: In this March 8, 2017 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue faces Wall Streets Charging Bull statue in New York.PlayMark Lennihan/AP, FILE
The “Fearless Girl” statue, which faced off against the famed Wall Street Bull in Downtown Manhattan, has begun its move to its new home outside the New York Stock Exchange, the city announced.

The work -- installed in March 2017 in Bowling Green Park -- was an attempt to encourage corporate boards to include more women among their ranks, according to State Street Global Advisors, which commissioned the project.

PHOTO: A plaque marks the former location of the Fearless Girl statue, in New Yorks Financial District, Nov. 28, 2018.Richard Drew/AP
A plaque marks the former location of the "Fearless Girl" statue, in New York's Financial District, Nov. 28, 2018.

Since then, 301 companies around the world have added a female director to their boards, SSGA said on its website.

PHOTO: A woman poses for photos as she stands stands on a plaque marking the former location of the Fearless Girl statue, in New Yorks Financial District, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.Richard Drew/AP
A woman poses for photos as she stands stands on a plaque marking the former location of the "Fearless Girl" statue, in New York's Financial District, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

The bronze statue, depicting a defiant girl with a pony tail and her chin up, was created by Kristen Visbal, a sculptor who specializes in lost-wax casting in bronze.

The work, which represents courage and bravery in women, has attracted local and tourists from all around the world.

PHOTO: The Fearless Girl statue stands facing the Charging Bull as tourists take pictures in New York City, April 12, 2017.Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
The "Fearless Girl" statue stands facing the "Charging Bull" as tourists take pictures in New York City, April 12, 2017.

Relocation began last night and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. A bronze plaque has replaced the statue at the former location.

