Federal charges filed against friend of Dayton gunman Connor Betts for allegedly lying on federal firearms forms

Aug 12, 2019, 11:26 AM ET
PHOTO: People congregate around a memorial to those killed in Sunday mornings mass shooting on Aug. 6, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.PlayScott Olson/Getty Images
Federal charges have been filed against the friend of the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, last week.

The friend, who was not identified in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly lied on federal firearms forms.

(MORE: Alleged Dayton gunman Connor Betts showed signs of misogyny, mirroring a grim pattern for shooters)

Gunman Connor Betts, 24, was killed by law enforcement during the Aug. 4 shooting.

A press conference detailing the charges will take place Monday afternoon.