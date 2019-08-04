An active shooter incident is being investigated in Dayton, Ohio, in the early morning hours Sunday.

Dayton Police said in a tweet just after 3 a.m. they were "actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area."

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

The shooting took place in Dayton's Oregon District, a collection of bars, restaurants and local businesses in the city's downtown.

Kettering Health Network, which operates eight hospitals in the Dayton and Cincinnati areas, said it was treating patients, but offered no specifics.

The shooting comes just 12 hours after a gunman killed 20 people and injured more than two dozen more at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The shooting was the eighth-deadliest in modern U.S. history. Five of the top-10 deadliest shooting in U.S. history have come since 2016.

