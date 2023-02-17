Federal hate crime charges filed against suspect in shootings of 2 Jewish men in LA

Federal hate crime charges have been filed in the shootings of two Jewish men in Los Angeles this week, according to a criminal complaint.

Jaime Tran, 28, has been charged with hate crimes in the separate shootings of two Jewish men as they were leaving religious services in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the complaint.

The shootings occurred within 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday mornings as the victims left different synagogues within two blocks of each other, authorities said.

Both men were shot "at close range," Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said during a press briefing Friday announcing the charges.

"The complaint alleges that Tran, motivated by hate, targeted the two victims because they were Jewish, or he believes them to be Jewish," said Estrada, who noted that the victims were wearing clothing that "visibly identified their Jewish faith," including black coats and head coverings.

The corner of Pickford and Bedford streets in Los Angeles, where one of two shootings of two Jewish men who were leaving synagogues occurred. KABC

The first victim was shot in the lower back, while the second was shot in the upper arm, Estrada said. Both are in stable condition, authorities said.

If convicted, Tran faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, Estrada said.

According to the complaint, Tran told agents he "searched for a 'kosher' market" on Yelp, then allegedly drove to the market and selected victims in the area because of their "head gear." The victims were shot with a handgun, prosecutors said.

Tran allegedly has a history of antisemitic and threatening conduct, including emailing dozens of his former classmates describing Jewish people as "primitive," according to the complaint. He also allegedly blamed lost revenue from COVID-19 lockdowns on the "Iranian Jew," the complaint said.

Tran was taken into custody Thursday evening following an "exhaustive search" that led officers to an area in Riverside County, according to the Los Angeles police.

The suspect in the shootings was initially described by police as an Asian man with a mustache and goatee. A responding officer working the shootings saw an Asian man driving in the area with a mask on and black hoodie and took a photo of the vehicle, according to the complaint. The license plate was linked to Tran, and a license plate reader put him in the area of the shootings when they occurred, according to the complaint.

Cellphone pings put him in the Palm Springs area, and local police responding to the call of a man with a gun and shots fired took Tran into custody, according to the complaint. An AK-style rifle and .380 caliber handgun were recovered, according to the complaint.