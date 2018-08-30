A California man was arrested Thursday and charged with making violent threats to employees at the Boston Globe in retaliation for the newspaper's editorial campaign against political attacks on the media, officials said.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Robert D. Chain, 68, of Encino, California, was taken into custody on one count making threatening communications in interstate commerce, according to officials at the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Today's arrest of Robert Chain should serve a warning to others, that making threats is not a prank, it's a federal crime," Harold Shaw, special agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Division, said in a statement.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

"All threats are taken seriously, as we never know if the subject behind the threat intends to follow through with their actions."

In threatening calls to the Globe newsroom, Chain, according to federal authorities, allegedly referred to the newspaper's employees as the "enemy of the people" -- a phrase President Donald Trump has used at political rallies.

I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Chain allegedly made a total of 14 threatening phone calls to the Globe newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22, saying he was going to shoot employees in the head.

On Aug. 10, Globe officials announced that the newspaper was spearheading an editorial response to political attacks on the media and encouraged other news organizations to participate. More than 400 news organizations around the country participated in the effort.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.