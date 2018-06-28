A tent encampment erected by protesters that prompted the closure of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon, was being dismantled by federal law enforcement agents.

Interested in Immigration? Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Federal officers wearing riot gear and wielding batons moved in about 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time Thursday and began tearing apart tents and makeshift barricades that blocked the front entrance of the facility.

KOIN

At least eight protesters who apparently refused to move from the entrance of the facility were arrested, officials said. One protester was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to ABC affiliate KATU-TV in Portland.

The protest group #OccupyICEPDX set up the encampment on June 17 and federal officials were forced to close the office for business for nine straight days.

DHS showed up and handed out some flyers... do you want to show support? We need people here! Get here ASAP! #OccupyICEPDX #AbolishICE #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/xrrMPwOR7K — Abolish I.C.E PDX (@OccupyICEPDX) June 25, 2018

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon issued a statement early Thursday saying officers had started a "law enforcement action" to reopen the facility in southwest Portland.

KOIN

On Monday, officials had posted fliers around the building warning, "It is unlawful under federal law to obstruct the entrances, foyers, lobbies, corridors, offices and/or parking lots of federal facilities."

Don Ryan/AP

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers cleared protesters from the front of the building and began taking apart tents and piling up belongings that included couches, chairs and inflatable mattresses that were loaded into a U-Haul truck and carried away.

A larger encampment occupying a public bike path alongside the building was being left in place. It was not immediately clear if federal officers would dismantle that encampment, too.

The protesters started camping out at the building to protest the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy that separated migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.