Feds clearing out Occupy ICE encampment in Portland

Jun 28, 2018, 11:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Police stand in a line outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 28, 2018, where demonstrations have been held round-the-clock since June 17.PlayKOIN
WATCH Government investigators to inspect shelters for immigrant kids

A tent encampment erected by protesters that prompted the closure of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon, was being dismantled by federal law enforcement agents.

Interested in Immigration?

Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Immigration
Add Interest

Federal officers wearing riot gear and wielding batons moved in about 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time Thursday and began tearing apart tents and makeshift barricades that blocked the front entrance of the facility.

PHOTO: Police stand in a line outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 28, 2018, where demonstrations have been held round-the-clock since June 17.KOIN
Police stand in a line outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 28, 2018, where demonstrations have been held round-the-clock since June 17.

At least eight protesters who apparently refused to move from the entrance of the facility were arrested, officials said. One protester was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to ABC affiliate KATU-TV in Portland.

The protest group #OccupyICEPDX set up the encampment on June 17 and federal officials were forced to close the office for business for nine straight days.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon issued a statement early Thursday saying officers had started a "law enforcement action" to reopen the facility in southwest Portland.

PHOTO: Police and protesters face off outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 28, 2018, where demonstrations have been held round-the-clock since June 17.KOIN
Police and protesters face off outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 28, 2018, where demonstrations have been held round-the-clock since June 17.

On Monday, officials had posted fliers around the building warning, "It is unlawful under federal law to obstruct the entrances, foyers, lobbies, corridors, offices and/or parking lots of federal facilities."

PHOTO: Law enforcement officers hand out notices to vacate to demonstrators at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 25, 2018.Don Ryan/AP
Law enforcement officers hand out notices to vacate to demonstrators at a protest camp on property outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., June 25, 2018.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers cleared protesters from the front of the building and began taking apart tents and piling up belongings that included couches, chairs and inflatable mattresses that were loaded into a U-Haul truck and carried away.

A larger encampment occupying a public bike path alongside the building was being left in place. It was not immediately clear if federal officers would dismantle that encampment, too.

The protesters started camping out at the building to protest the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy that separated migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Comments