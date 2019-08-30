All-female hurricane hunter flight crew makes history as Dorian strengthens

This group of pilots made history as Hurricane Dorian strengthens and takes aim at Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center tweeted a photo Thursday of its first all-female flight crew on a reconnaissance mission ahead of Dorian's expected landfall in the U.S.

LAKELAND, FL - #NOAA49 prepares for a Hurricane #Dorian reconnaissance mission with the first all female three-pilot flight crew, featuring Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, and Lt. Lindsey Norman. Get the latest forecast at https://t.co/3phpgKvnMi.#FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/DMn1wOxBUA — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2019

The photo showed Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Lt. Lindsey Norman aboard NOAA 49.

The three ladies flew around Hurricane Dorian to collect data over nearly seven hours, covering more than 3,600 miles.

Jose Romero/AFP/Getty Images

States of emergency have been issued in Florida and Georgia as residents scramble to acquire supplies before Dorian is forecast to make landfall early Tuesday as a Category 4 storm.

Forecasters predict Dorian will approach Florida with winds of 140 mph. It it makes landfall with those wind speeds, it would become just the ninth hurricane to do so, dating back to 1851.