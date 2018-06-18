Brockton, Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale is not only a full time firefighter but a U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship golfer who gave his dad the greatest Father’s Day gift, playing in the U.S Open.

After winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur last October, Parziale earned his first U.S. Open start and is the first Mid-Amateur champion to receive a U.S. Open exemption. His win also earned him an invitation to the 2018 Masters but he missed the cut.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Firefighter Parziale played all 18 holes at Shinnecock Hill in New York on Father’s Day Sunday with his father Vic Parziale as his caddie. Both father and son are firefighters, although Vic is now retired and Matt is on leave as he plays the U.S. Open and a few other tournaments.

After the 18th hole on Sunday, Parziale learned his four-day, 16-over-par landed him in a tie with Luis Gagne, earning him a trophy for low amateur honors.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Matt Parziale is no stranger to golf -- he played in college at Southeastern University in Florida and also won the 2017 Massachusetts Amateur at Charles River County Club.