Flash flooding threat continues for East Coast after wet weekend

A slow-moving storm system and stationary front produced heavy amounts of rain for the Northeast this weekend. The stormy weather pattern will continue as workers head back to their offices.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In Lynn, Massachusetts, just north of Boston, 8.14 inches of rain fell over the weekend -- stalling cars and trapping drivers. The flooding was so bad in Little Falls, New Jersey, that cars were washed down a local creek like toys.

A new flash flood watch has been issued for seven states on Monday -- Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York -- due to more rain in the forecast.

ABC News

A low pressure system will move up the coast Monday bringing more rain this afternoon and evening from the mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.

ABC News

Heavy rain is forecast for the Northeast, with the heaviest coming from Pennsylvania into western New York. Locally, more than 4 inches of rain is possible.

ABC News

More heavy rain is also forecast for parts of Texas and into the southern Plains, but the rain is much needed there since parts of the area are under a drought.

Western heat, fire conditions

There was a slight reprieve from the extreme heat, dry conditions and gusty winds over the weekend for most of West Coast.

Temperatures will be back on the rise in the Pacific Northwest on Monday though, and gusty winds and dry thunderstorms are possible this week.

Fire watches and warnings have been issued for five states because of the erratic gusty winds forecast: Wyoming, Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

ABC News

Temperatures in Portland will reach nearly 100 degrees, and Seattle will see readings into the 90s.

There will not be a record heat in California, but it will stay hot and dry with temperatures near 100 degrees for most inland areas, from Redding to Bakersfield.