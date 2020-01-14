Flood alerts in South as new major storm crosses country Seven states this morning in the West are on alert ahead of the storm.

Powerful storm strikes the Carolinas after tornado hits the South Olivia Vanni / The Herald/AP

Part of the same cold front that brought all the severe weather over the weekend is stalled in the South and brought an EF-1 tornado and winds of 90 mph to South Carolina yesterday where cars were flipped in a parking lot.

Also this front is bringing flash flooding to the South this morning and 6 states from Louisiana to Georgia are on alert for flooding.

Locally 4 inches of rain are possible through the end of the day today and flooding is forecast through the day.

In the West, we are watching heavy wet snow that is causing mayhem on the roads around Seattle with accidents and road closures overnight.

A new storm will move into the West Coast tomorrow and into Thursday with more heavy snow and heavy rain all the way down to southern California.

Seven states this morning in the West are on alert ahead of the storm.

By Friday, this storm system will move into the Heartland with heavy snow and ice to the north and heavy rain and thunderstorms to the South.

By the weekend this storm will move into the East Coast with snow for the Northeast and heavy rain from the Deep South into the Carolinas. More flooding is possible in the South with this storm.