Florence is a 'storm like no other' with a 'long road ahead,' North Carolina's governor tells Trump

Sep 19, 2018, 11:48 AM ET
PHOTO: A volunteer from the community pulls a boat holding a mother and her children during their rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, in Leland, N.C., Sept. 16, 2018.PlayJonathan Drake/Reuters
WATCH Thousands of people remain in shelters post-Hurricane Florence

Florence is a "storm like no other" and its deadly flooding means "a long road ahead" for North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said at a joint news conference with President Donald Trump Wednesday.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for coming to North Carolina as our rescue and recovery continues," Cooper said. "Our state took a gut punch, Mr. President, and our people are still reeling," as farmers lose crops, roads remain blocked off and residents lose their homes.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listen while attending a briefing, after Trump arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Florence, Sept. 19, 2018, in Havelock, N.C.Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listen while attending a briefing, after Trump arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Florence, Sept. 19, 2018, in Havelock, N.C.

"We have never seen one like this," Cooper added. "This one has been epic, it has been disastrous and it has been widespread.

"We've got a long road ahead... to make sure we build back to where we need to be," Cooper continued. "I'm asking you, sir, for your help every step of the way."

PHOTO: Lisa Shackleford hugs her pet dogs Izzy and Bella as she wades through flood waters to safety while the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Lisa Shackleford hugs her pet dogs Izzy and Bella as she wades through flood waters to safety while the Northeast Cape Fear River breaks its banks in the aftermath Hurricane Florence in Burgaw, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018.

PHOTO: Mary and Phil Pongonis look at the damaged roadway from Hurricane Florence in Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018.Ken Blevins/The Star-News/AP
Mary and Phil Pongonis look at the damaged roadway from Hurricane Florence in Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018.

Trump promised, "Whatever we have to do at the federal level, we will be there."

At least 37 people, including several young children, have died from Florence, which brought unprecedented rainfall and flooding to the Carolinas.

Many rivers are still rising and some are in major or record flood stage.

Trump called Florence "one of the most powerful and devastating storms ever to hit our country."

To those who lost loved ones, Trump said, "America grieves with you ... we're with you all the way."

The hurricane prompted widespread evacuations and about 10,000 people remain in shelters, the governor said.

PHOTO: Oliver Kelly, 1, cries as he is carried off the sheriffs airboat during his rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018.Jonathan Drake/Reuters
Oliver Kelly, 1, cries as he is carried off the sheriff's airboat during his rescue from rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2018.

Officials distributed goods Tuesday including food, water and tarps to Wilmington, North Carolina, residents who lined up in cars and on foot.

Among those in line were Robert and Karen Foster, whose ceiling collapsed during the storm.

"Everybody's closed, so we're hoping we can at least get a tarp here, maybe two," Karen Foster told ABC News.

Through tears, she said she has survived hurricanes Floyd in 1999 and Matthew in 2016 but "this has been the absolute worst one."

PHOTO: A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, Sept. 18, 2018.David Goldman/AP
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River as it continues to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fayetteville, Sept. 18, 2018.

