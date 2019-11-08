Florida authorities arrest suspect in disappearance of Alabama college student

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case of a missing Alabama college student.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody in Florida's Escambia County early Friday morning. He is being held at the local county jail, according to Maj. Andrew Hobbs of the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Yazeed was wanted on kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, a 19-year-old student at Southern Union State Community College who was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in downtown Auburn, Alabama.

