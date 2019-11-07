New images show person of interest in disappearance of UFC star's stepdaughter

Police have released new images of a person of interest in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Alabama college student who vanished two weeks ago.

The images of the unidentified man were captured on surveillance cameras at the convenience store where Aniah Haley Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23, according to the Auburn Police Division.

Investigators did not call the man a suspect, but said they wanted to identify him and speak with him in connection with Blanchard's disappearance. Police said he was in his early to mid 20s, weighing approximately 200 pounds and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He was seen wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket with "Vans" in white writing across the back. Additionally, he was observed leaving the area around the time when Blanchard vanished in what is described as a late-2000’s model Lincoln Town Car, silver or grey in color, the division said in a statement.

"As part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department into Aniah’s disappearance, investigators are seeking to identify the individual in the video and speak with him," the statement said.

Auburn Police Division

Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of mixed martial artist Walt Harris, has not been seen since she was caught on surveillance video visiting the convenience store in Auburn's downtown area. Police believe she is a victim of foul play.

The Southern Union State Community College student last communicated with a friend on Oct. 23, just before midnight, and her family reported her missing the following day.

Police said they found evidence in her vehicle that indicates that she may have been the victim of foul play. The vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CRV, was found abandoned near an apartment complex in Montgomery on Oct. 25. It had damage to the front left tire area, which is believed to have occurred between the time she was last seen and when the vehicle was found, according to police.

Auburn Police Department

"This is a criminal investigation. Obviously, we're approaching it as such. I think the only right way to do it is to approach it as if foul play is involved and as if there is someone or more than one person involved in this,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said at a press conference last week. “We do not believe Aniah would, or did, essentially go missing on her own volition."

Crime Stoppers said the total amount of rewards offered is now $105,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Blanchard's disappearance.

Auburn Police Department

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a proclamation authorizing a $5,000 reward for information in the case. In addition, UFC President Dana White, UFC fighter Jon Jones and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz each pledged $25,000 last week.

Harris had been preparing for a marquee UFC fight against Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7, but pulled out last week due to his stepdaughter's disappearance.

Anyone with information on the person of interest's identity is being asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

ABC News' Matthew Foster contributed to this report.