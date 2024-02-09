The incident occurred on Interstate 75 near Naples.

Small plane crashes into vehicle on Florida highway: Police

A small plane collided with a vehicle after crashing onto a Florida highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It collided with a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Five people were on board the plane -- a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet -- according to the FAA.

A plane crash on I75 south in Naples, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024. JoeBlow_808 / X

A large fire and a billowing black cloud of smoke could be seen at the location.

The scene after a small plane collided with a vehicle on I-75 near Naples, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024. Florida Highway Patrol

Southbound interstate lanes are currently closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.