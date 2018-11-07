Florida man jumps into crocodile pit, suffers bite, escapes, gets arrested: Police

A Florida man broke into an animal farm, jumped into a pool with a trio of 12-foot crocodiles, suffered a bite, escaped, and was arrested after being spotted at dawn crawling in his underwear across an area resident's lawn, according to authorities in St. Augustine.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Brandon Keith Hatfield, 23, allegedly navigated several barriers at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, and suffered a bite to his leg and foot, according to a statement from the St. Augustine Police Department officials, who reviewed surveillance video from the animal farm.

“Hatfield is seen climbing a structure at the Nile Crocodile enclosure and jumping into a pool occupied by crocodiles,” St. Augustine police officials said in a statement. “Hatfield was attacked by a crocodile and sustained non-life threatening injuries to his feet and leg.”

WJXX

Hatfield can be seen on the video entering the alligator farm at around 7:45 p.m, where officials said he caused more than $5,000-worth of damage to the farm, according to police.

“ ” According to Alligator Farm staff, they were prompted to review video surveillance when they found a "Croc"-style shoe in the crocodile pit and damage to the property.

At first light on Tuesday, a resident called 911 to report a man crawling in just boxers shorts on the lawn outside. Police responded and took Hatfield into custody, authorities said.

While he was being transported to a nearby hospital, another 911 call came in, reporting the alligator farm break-in the previous evening, and authorities realized the two incidents were related.

WJXX

“According to Alligator Farm staff, they were prompted to review video surveillance when they found a "Croc"-style shoe in the crocodile pit and damage to the property,” police said in a statement.

Hatfield, who remains hospitalized, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation. Officials said he will be transported to the St. John’s County jail after he is released.

Hatfield did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment, and police officials said they were not aware of any attorney retained by him.

It was not clear on Wednesday evening whether Hatfield had retained an attorney, and attempts to reach Hatfield were unsuccessful.