Jan 25, 2019, 9:55 AM ET
Orlando Vellon and his wife Angie hold candles at Nuevo Pacto United Methodist Church in Sebring during a memorial service in memory of Marisol Lopez and the other victims of a shooting at SunTrust Bank, Jan. 24, 2019.
Among the five people gunned down in a Florida bank were a mother of seven and a woman married for less than one month.

The five victims -- all women -- were killed in an apparent "random" mass shooting Wednesday at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, police said.

Cynthia Watson is seen here in an undated file photo.

The 21-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody, "knowingly and intentionally took the lives of five of our fellow community members ... our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our co-workers," Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told reporters Thursday, at times overcome with emotion.

Here is what we know about the victims. The families of some victims requested their names not be released.

Ana Piñon-Williams

An undated photo of Ana Piñon-Williams who was killed, Jan. 23, 2019.

Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, was a new employee at the bank, said her brother-in-law, Tim Williams.

Piñon-Williams, a mother of seven, was married to Tim Williams' brother.

"Her life was truly a light in this world, she made it a better place," Tim Williams told reporters Thursday.

"We are determined to let Ana’s memory be marked by the life she lived, the people she loved, and the difference she made" he said. "She accepted others where they were in life; loving came easy for her. Loving her was easy; living without her will be hard. Our family will not only survive, but we will thrive as a living testament to the power of prayer and faith! We will never forget Ana, she will forever live on in our hearts and minds."

Cynthia Watson

An undated photo of Cynthia Watson who was killed Jan. 23, 2019.

Cynthia Watson, 65, was the only customer to be killed.

She had been married to Tony Watson for just 23 days, he said.

Cynthia Watson "was very hard working," said Tony Watson. "She never stopped, and she took care of everyone."

Marisol Lopez

Marisol Lopez, 55, a bank employee, was devoted to her church and family, reported ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

Mourners gathered at a vigil Thursday night at the church where Lopez taught Sunday school and sang in the choir, according to USA Today.

Her family did not attend that service as "they're still mourning," the Rev. Luz E. Maldonado told USA Today.

