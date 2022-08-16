You can fly in a seaplane between New York City and Washington, DC, starting this fall

Flights on the eight-seat planes begin in September.

Anyone looking to ditch Amtrak or the long commutes to and from La Guardia, JFK, or Newark Airport when traveling between New York City and Washington, D.C., will now have another option—a float plane.

Tailwind Air will start flying two daily flights between the Skyport Marina near East 23rd Street in Manhattan and College Park Airport just outside D.C. The plane will take off from the water in New York and land on the runway at the Suburban D.C. airport in College Park, Maryland.

Tailwind said the flights will operate using eight-seat Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft. The flight time will be between 80-90 minutes and cost $395 one-way.

In this Feb. 11, 2015, file photo, a plane takes off from the College Park Airport, in College Park, MD. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

The airline is touting the ease of the smaller planes, saying passengers have up until 10 minutes before departure to check in for the flight.

"When factoring in the full journey—one hour and twenty minutes in the air (comparable to DCA-LGA service except with no need to access crowded and congested airports on both ends) or the three hours fifty minutes for the Acela—Tailwind Air will offer the fastest, least stressful, premium way to travel between DC and Manhattan. That, paired with the unforgettable views, makes this a compelling experience," Tailwind Air co-founder Peter Manice said in a press release.

Lee Sommer, manager of the College Park airport checks the flight status of a Tailwind flight from New York City to Washington, D.C., on Aug. 6, 2022, in College Park, MD. Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post via Getty Images

College Park Airport is 30-minute drive from Downtown D.C. and connects directly to Metro’s Green Line.

The first departure is Sept. 13.

"Bypassing the congestion of the northeast corridor between New York and Washington, DC remains the core mission of Tailwind Air," Alan Ram, CEO and co-founder of Tailwind Air, said in a statement.