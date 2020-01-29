6-foot boa constrictor found inside man's couch Authorities are now looking for the snake's owner.

A 6-foot boa constrictor was found inside a Kansas man's home, and now authorities are searching for its rightful owner.

The Rose Hill Police Department received "an unusual call" on Monday morning from a resident who said they found the snake in their living room coach, according to a statement from authorities.

Firefighters with the Butler County Fire District No. 3 responded to the call and the agency's "resident snake charmer," Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot, was in tow.

Firefighters were called to a home after a person reported finding a 6-foot boa constrictor on their couch, Jan. 27, 2020, in Rose Hill, Kansas. Butler County Fire District #3

Linot was able to wrangle the boa constrictor and successfully remove the reptile from the Rose Hill home.

Authorities urged anyone who is missing a snake to call officials at 316-776-0401. Yet comments on the Facebook post showed that some were eager to adopt the snake themselves

Butler County Fire Chief James Woydziak told ABC News Wednesday that the snake has still not been claimed, and officials are now trying to determine their next steps.

"I'm not even sure who gets to make that decision," Woydziak said. "This has never come up before."