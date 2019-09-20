3-foot-long alligator spotted at Michigan high school

Sep 20, 2019, 12:55 PM ET
PHOTO: An alligator was spotted in a pond behind a school in Bedford, Michigan.PlayWTVG
WATCH Gator spotted in murky Michigan pond

A 3-foot-long alligator was spotted lurking in a Michigan pond behind a high school, prompting the school to close the area.

A teacher saw the reptile swimming in the “Biology Pond” at Bedford High School on Thursday, according to a statement from Bedford Public Schools. The teacher alerted the school administration and local authorities were contacted, the school district said.

Animal experts soon identified the alligator as a caiman, a type of reptile that belongs within the Alligatoridae lineage.

(MORE: 'Chance the Snapper' evades capture, as authorities ramp up efforts to catch gator)
PHOTO: An alligator was spotted in a pond behind a school in Bedford, Michigan. WTVG
An alligator was spotted in a pond behind a school in Bedford, Michigan.

Caimans are not indigenous to Michigan, but are often kept as pets, according to the school district.

Students were asked to avoid the pond area while it was closed.

(MORE: Chicago alligator safely reeled in from shore 1 week after it was spotted in lagoon)

=

A spokesman for Monroe County Animal Control told ABC News Friday morning it was his “understanding [the caiman] was secured," but did not say definitively it had been captured.

He said officials with the Indian Creek Zoo had gone out to the school to catch it.

PHOTO: An alligator was spotted in a pond behind a school in Bedford, Michigan. WTVG
An alligator was spotted in a pond behind a school in Bedford, Michigan.
(MORE: Officials looking to trap alligator spotted in Chicago lagoon)

ABC News' calls to Indian Creek Zoo were not immediately returned.

The spokesman with the sheriff’s office said it was still unclear how the reptile got in the pond, but it’s not uncommon for people to keep them as pets, “unfortunately,” he added.