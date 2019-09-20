A 3-foot-long alligator was spotted lurking in a Michigan pond behind a high school, prompting the school to close the area.

A teacher saw the reptile swimming in the “Biology Pond” at Bedford High School on Thursday, according to a statement from Bedford Public Schools. The teacher alerted the school administration and local authorities were contacted, the school district said.

Animal experts soon identified the alligator as a caiman, a type of reptile that belongs within the Alligatoridae lineage.

WTVG

Caimans are not indigenous to Michigan, but are often kept as pets, according to the school district.

Students were asked to avoid the pond area while it was closed.

=

A spokesman for Monroe County Animal Control told ABC News Friday morning it was his “understanding [the caiman] was secured," but did not say definitively it had been captured.

He said officials with the Indian Creek Zoo had gone out to the school to catch it.

WTVG

ABC News' calls to Indian Creek Zoo were not immediately returned.

The spokesman with the sheriff’s office said it was still unclear how the reptile got in the pond, but it’s not uncommon for people to keep them as pets, “unfortunately,” he added.