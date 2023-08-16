Former Santos staff member charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

Samuel Miele is charged with identity theft and wire fraud.

A former staff member of embattled Rep. George Santos has been indicted for impersonating an aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in order to raise funds for Santos.

Samuel Miele was charged with aggravated identity theft and four counts of wire fraud.

Miele was arraigned on the indictment Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn and pleaded not guilty. He was released on $150,000 bail.

"Mr. Miele is not guilty of these charges," said Miele's attorney, Kevin Marino. "He looks forward to complete vindication at trial as soon as possible."

Prosecutors say Miele sent emails and phone calls seeking campaign contributions while claiming to be a "high ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities."

Rep. George Santos arrives for an address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol, July 19, 2023. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While the indictment doesn't identify the House member, sources told ABC News that is was Speaker McCarthy.

Miele was the subject of a similar Federal Elections Commission complaint in February.

Santos in May pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.