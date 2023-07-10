Former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison: Source

Larry Nassar, a former USA gymnastics team doctor, was assaulted in prison overnight, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Nassar was stabbed, a law enforcement source said.

In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Scott Olson/Getty Images, FILE

He is listed in stable condition, according to sources.

Nassar was convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the USA gymnastics team. He's serving his sentences, which total hundreds of years, at a federal prison in Florida.

In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Paul Sancya/AP, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.