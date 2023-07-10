Former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed in prison: Source

Larry Nassar, a former USA gymnastics team doctor, was assaulted in prison overnight, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Nassar was stabbed, a law enforcement source said.
He is listed in stable condition, according to sources.
Nassar was convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the USA gymnastics team. He's serving his sentences, which total hundreds of years, at a federal prison in Florida.
