Fotis Dulos released on bond in Jennifer Dulos murder case Fotis Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May.

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife, was released on bond shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

He didn't speak to reporters, instead walking directly to a car.

Jennifer Dulos, who shared five children with Fotis Dulos, went missing May 24 amid the former couple's contentious custody battle.

Investigators allege 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was killed inside her own home and garage in New Canaan.

Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

Her body was never found, but Fotis Dulos was charged Tuesday with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, police said.

This booking photograph released Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, by the Connecticut State Police shows Fotis Dulos, arrested in Farmington, Conn., and charged with murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who went missing in May 2019. Connecticut State Police via AP

Connecticut State Police officers lead Fotis Dulos, center, from the State Police barracks to a waiting car, Jan. 7, 2020, in Bridgeport, Conn., after he was arrested at his home in Farmington. Chris Ehrmann/AP

He appeared in court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $6 million.

The judge has ordered the father of five to not speak to his children or the nanny. He returns to court on Feb. 28.

Fotis Dulos appears in court in Stamford, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020. ABC News

Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his associate, attorney Kent Mahwinney, were also arrested Tuesday, charged with conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos. New Canaan Police Department

"We very much want to try this case. Mr. Dulos wants to clear his name," his attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters Wednesday. "There does not appear to be a crime scene weapon ... there's no body. What we have is a suspicious disappearance and an entirely circumstantial case."