FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond

The crypto executive is facing federal charges in New York.

A federal magistrate on Thursday ordered disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on a $250 million personal recognizance bond signed by his parents and secured by their Palo Alto, California, home. A prosecutor called it the largest pretrial bond ever.

Bankman-Fried, who did not enter a plea during the brief hearing, appeared in a dark suit and tie with his distinctive mop of curly hair. Shackles were not visible around his ankles but echoed through the courtroom as he entered. Both of his parents, former Stanford Law professors, appeared in the gallery.

The 30-year-old crypto executive is charged with defrauding customers and investors in the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. He made his initial appearance in a New York federal court hours after he arrived in the United States from the Bahamas, where he was arrested last week.

“Mr. Bankman-Fried perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions,” assistant United States Attorney Nicholas Roos said. “The evidence is very strong.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.