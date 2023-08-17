Fulton County authorities say they're 'aware' identities of Trump grand jurors are being shared online

Trump and 18 others were indicted by the grand jury on Monday.

The sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, says it's "aware" that the personal information of jurors who voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Monday is being shared online.

"As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday.

"We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," the statement said.

In recent days the information of grand jurors has been circulating online.

Fulton County Sheriff officers block off a street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on Aug. 7, 2023 in Atlanta. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.