Funeral announced for murdered pregnant Chicago teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

May 18, 2019, 6:14 PM ET
PHOTO: Chicago police watch over a home in Chicago, May 15, 2019, where Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui who had gone to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb. PlayTerrence Antonio James/AP
Funeral plans were announced on Saturday for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant Chicago woman who was murdered last month and her unborn baby cut from her womb after she responded to an ad for free baby clothes.

Three people have been charged in her killing, including a woman who prosecutors say lured Ochoa-Lopez to her Chicago-area home, strangled her and then removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb. The baby has been hospitalized since the incident.

PHOTO: From left, Pioter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24. Chicago Police Department via AP
From left, Pioter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24.
Visitation hours will be held for the 19-year-old woman on May 23 and May 24 at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois, and the funeral service will be held on May 25, according to the funeral home's website.

PHOTO: Arnulfo Ochoa, the father of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is surrounded by family members and supporters, as he walks into the Cook County medical examiners office to identify his daughters body, May 16, 2019, in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Arnulfo Ochoa, the father of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is surrounded by family members and supporters, as he walks into the Cook County medical examiner's office to identify his daughter's body, May 16, 2019, in Chicago.

"Words really cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference last week, as he detailed the murder in grim detail.

PHOTO: Pastor Jacobita Cortes offers a prayer at Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago, May 15, 2019, for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, a pregnant teen who was reported missing on April 23, 2019. Terrence Antonio James/AP
Pastor Jacobita Cortes offers a prayer at Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago, May 15, 2019, for Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, a pregnant teen who was reported missing on April 23, 2019.

Ochoa-Lopez was 9 months pregnant when she was killed and she is survived by a 3-year-old child. Her baby is in grave condition at a hospital with no brain activity, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors in Chicago have charged Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, with the murder.

Investigators believe the murder took place on April 23.

