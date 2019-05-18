Funeral plans were announced on Saturday for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, the pregnant Chicago woman who was murdered last month and her unborn baby cut from her womb after she responded to an ad for free baby clothes.

Three people have been charged in her killing, including a woman who prosecutors say lured Ochoa-Lopez to her Chicago-area home, strangled her and then removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb. The baby has been hospitalized since the incident.

Chicago Police Department via AP

Visitation hours will be held for the 19-year-old woman on May 23 and May 24 at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney, Illinois, and the funeral service will be held on May 25, according to the funeral home's website.

Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

"Words really cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference last week, as he detailed the murder in grim detail.

Terrence Antonio James/AP

Ochoa-Lopez was 9 months pregnant when she was killed and she is survived by a 3-year-old child. Her baby is in grave condition at a hospital with no brain activity, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors in Chicago have charged Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, with the murder.

Investigators believe the murder took place on April 23.