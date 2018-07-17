Storms across the East Coast has caused a travel nightmare for thousands with more than 1,500 flights cancelled and another 4,000 others delayed.

At least 40 million are in the severe storm zone that stretches from Maryland to Maine.

Flash flood alerts are in effect for much of the Northeast, with parts of southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts hit the hardest so far, with reports damaging winds downing trees and power lines.

Airports including Newark, LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Logan International Airport in Boston and Philadelphia International Airport all are facing delays and cancellations.

Video even captured a fully formed funnel cloud hovering over Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday afternoon.

michaeluturn/Twitter

The cloud didn't appear to make contact with the ground or water, according to the National Weather Service.

Funnel clouds that touch the ground become tornadoes, while those that touch water become water spouts.

While some marveled at the funnel cloud, others along the East Coast simply were trying to stay dry as a band of strong storms lashed the Interstate-95 corridor Tuesday afternoon.