One week after 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted from her rural Wisconsin home, community members are set to come together at a "Gathering of Hope" event Monday night to pray for the missing girl.

"Jayme remains missing and endangered and has been added to the top of the FBI’s Missing Persons list, and is currently on digital billboards nationwide," the Barron County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Sunday.

Barron County Sheriffs Dept. via AP

The mysterious case began in the early hours of Oct. 15 when Jayme's parents, Denise and James Closs, were shot dead in their home, authorities said.

Police responded to the house after a strange 911 call in which no one spoke. A dispatcher, however, could hear yelling, according to records.

ABC News

Jayme was believed to be home at the time of the killings but had been abducted by the time police arrived just minutes after the 911 call, according to authorities.

.@FBIMilwaukee is seeking information regarding #missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs. If you have info, please contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice Child Abduction Response Team tipline at 1-855-744-3879 or your local @FBI office https://t.co/etpWTWTY9H. pic.twitter.com/WJSJxyNVdX — FBI (@FBI) October 18, 2018

In the week since she vanished, over 1,200 tips have been submitted, the sheriff's office said.

Thank you to our friends at the Convenience and Newsbreak Networks for broadcasting the message regarding Missing & Endangered 13 yr old Jayme Closs on screens at gas pumps, convenience stores and truck-stops across the nation. Call 1-855-744-3879 with tips #FindJayme pic.twitter.com/x2mkJbn92n — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 20, 2018

"I haven't seen anything like this in rural western Wisconsin," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters last week. "We just don't see this."

Barron County Sheriffs Office

Barron County Sheriffs Office

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme. Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 855-744-3879.