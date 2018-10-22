'Gathering of Hope' to be held for missing Wisconsin girl Jayme Closs 1 week after she was abducted

Oct 22, 2018, 9:49 AM ET
Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriffs Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.
One week after 13-year-old Jayme Closs was abducted from her rural Wisconsin home, community members are set to come together at a "Gathering of Hope" event Monday night to pray for the missing girl.

"Jayme remains missing and endangered and has been added to the top of the FBI’s Missing Persons list, and is currently on digital billboards nationwide," the Barron County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Sunday.

Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.
Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.

The mysterious case began in the early hours of Oct. 15 when Jayme's parents, Denise and James Closs, were shot dead in their home, authorities said.

Police responded to the house after a strange 911 call in which no one spoke. A dispatcher, however, could hear yelling, according to records.

Authorities at the home of James and Denise Closs, found dead on Monday in Barron, Wisconsin. Their 13 year-old daughter Jayme Closs was missing.
Authorities at the home of James and Denise Closs, found dead on Monday in Barron, Wisconsin. Their 13 year-old daughter Jayme Closs was missing.

Jayme was believed to be home at the time of the killings but had been abducted by the time police arrived just minutes after the 911 call, according to authorities.

In the week since she vanished, over 1,200 tips have been submitted, the sheriff's office said.

"I haven't seen anything like this in rural western Wisconsin," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters last week. "We just don't see this."

An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.
An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.

PHOTO: An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.Barron County Sheriffs Office
An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme. Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 855-744-3879.

