Oct 17, 2018, 10:53 AM ET
Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriffs Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.
As the search intensifies for a Wisconsin 13-year-old who authorities said was taken from her home where her parents were found dead, many questions remain in the mysterious case.

"We're a small, close-knit community. Things like this don't happen in rural Wisconsin," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told ABC News.

Jayme Closs, 13, was taken from her home early Monday morning by an unknown person who likely had a gun, according to the FBI office in Milwaukee. She's considered "missing and endangered."

Jayme Closs in an undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff's Department. Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15, 2018.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Jayme after the bodies of her parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, were found around 1 a.m. Monday at their home in Barron.

Police responded to a 911 call made from a cellphone at the home, the sheriff said.

"We didn't have anybody interacting with our dispatcher on the phone. That's what was unusual about that call. There's some noise, maybe a commotion in the background," Fitzgerald explained. "Officers responded to the scene and that's when they found the two deceased bodies."

Fitzgerald has not said how the couple died.

Authorities at the home of James and Denise Closs, found dead on Monday in Barron, Wisconsin. Their 13 year-old daughter Jayme Closs was missing.

Over 150 members of law enforcement are now working the case, including agents from the FBI.

The sheriff called the efforts "tremendous."

"The hours and work that's put in 24/7 in this building is like nothing I've ever seen before," he said.

An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.

An undated photo of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisconsin.

Authorities have received over 200 tips in the search for Jayme, who was described by the sheriff as a sweet and shy girl who enjoys dancing and sports.

Family members, friends and neighbors gathered at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night, praying for her safe return.

"We will bring Jayme home," the sheriff vowed. "Tips need to continue. If anybody has information, we ask you to call our tip line at 855-744-3879."

