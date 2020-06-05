George Floyd protest updates: North Dakota National Guard activated after 'received threats' Troops from Minnesota and North Dakota were activated ahead of Friday's protest.

he death of George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white Minnesota police officer, has sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States.

Second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter charges have been filed against Derek Chauvin, the officer who prosecutors say held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter. All four officers have been fired.

Governors in 32 states and Washington, D.C., have activated more than 32,400 members of the National Guard.

Today's biggest developments:

North Dakota activates National Guard before Fargo protests

3:42 a.m.: North Dakota National Guard activated ahead of Friday demonstrations

More than 250 Minnesota and North Dakota National Guard members are being sent to their states' borders ahead of planned protests Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.

"The North Dakota National Guard is ready to assist local authorities to protect lives, property and critical infrastructure, preserve peace, and ensure public safety," a North Dakota National Guard spokesman told ABC News. "We have a company sized element from the 131 Military Police Battalion supporting this mission. Roughly 160 Soldiers."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made the call on Wednesday to activate the troops after authorities received credible threats.

The mayor's office in Fargo said the North Dakota Guard would be on hand to help keep the peace during demonstrations planned for Friday.

“Based on received threats, Fargo City Hall, the downtown Fargo Public Library and Fargo Municipal Court will be fully closed on Friday with all employees working remotely," the city of Fargo said in a statement. "The North Dakota National Guard has been activated to protect public infrastructure.”

Police forces and National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on June 3, 2020. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The city said multiple organizations will take part in the "OneFargo" event Friday at a local park that is intended to be a family and community event. The city, however, said no protesters would be allowed to block public rights of way in any part of the city.

"The City will not tolerate violent acts targeting any individuals or property. The department will continually monitor any threats. We believe threats may exist but we don't have information suggesting there are specific targets regarding downtown businesses," the city said in a statement Thursday. "Business and property owners may make their own decisions as to what precautions they believe are best for them."

ABC News' Matthew Seyler contributed to this report.