Georgia authorities name suspect in pair of double homicides

Jan 25, 2019, 6:05 AM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.ABC News
This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of a man suspected of killing four people on Thursday night.

Authorities said they're chasing Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, who's been accused of two double homicides in Rockmart, Georgia, one at 503 Williams Street and another at 319 Rome Street, a little before 8 p.m.

A fifth shooting victim was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, according to the GBI, which is assisting local authorities.

(MORE: 2 dead, 2 critical after shooting near Penn State)

Gamble is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-784-6558 or call 911.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul assisted with this report. This is a breaking story. Check back for details.

Comments