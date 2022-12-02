Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen campaigning for Raphael Warnock

There is no indication at this time it was politically motivated, police said.

A Georgia man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun through his front door at a teenager volunteering for Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign, striking the boy in the leg, police said.

The incident occurred Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Savannah, while the 15-year-old was campaigning for Warnock's upcoming runoff election, police said.

The suspect -- who was "quickly identified" as 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz -- allegedly fired a shot through the closed front door, striking the teen, police said. The boy was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," the Savannah Police Department said in a statement Friday.

A supporter holds a campaign sign during a campaign rally for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Nov. 30, 2022 in Camilla, Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Paiz was located at the residence and booked into Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Democratic incumbent Warnock is up against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday's closely watched Senate runoff, which has seen record early voting turnout.

"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.