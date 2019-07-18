A Georgia woman and her three young children were stabbed to death Wednesday, and police have charged the man they believe is the children's father.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, was charged with four counts of murder, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said in a press conference.

The victims were identified as Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her three kids: 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson, and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.

“This was a horrendous scene that has had some bearing on the thoughts of the officers, investigators, as well as family members that were on the scene,” Boren said.

Jackson is believed to be the father of the three children and the boyfriend of Spellman, the chief said. Jackson and Spellman lived at the same address, where all four victims were found Wednesday evening.

Boren described the relationship between Jackson and Spellman as an "ongoing domestic violence relationship."

In 2017, Jackson was arrested for domestic violence against Spellman, Boren said. The case had gone through the courts.

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday at around 8:53 p.m. after a relative of the family contacted police with concerns about their welfare.

Boren said he believes the weapon has been recovered, but did not elaborate.

Jackson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Saturday at 9 a.m., but the case is expected to be rescheduled for next Friday at 9 a.m.