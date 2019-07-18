Georgia mother, three children fatally stabbed; man believed to be father arrested

Jul 18, 2019, 3:31 PM ET
PHOTO: This booking photo shows Travane Brandon Jackson. Police have charged Jackson with murder in the slayings of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three young children, who were found dead at a Columbus, Ga., apartment complex, July 17, 2019.PlayMuscogee County Sheriff’s Office via AP
WATCH News headlines today: July 18, 2019

A Georgia woman and her three young children were stabbed to death Wednesday, and police have charged the man they believe is the children's father.

Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, was charged with four counts of murder, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said in a press conference.

The victims were identified as Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her three kids: 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson, and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.

(MORE: Man arrested in murder of Louisiana African-American museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph: Police)

“This was a horrendous scene that has had some bearing on the thoughts of the officers, investigators, as well as family members that were on the scene,” Boren said.

PHOTO: This booking photo shows Travane Brandon Jackson. Police have charged Jackson with murder in the slayings of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three young children, who were found dead at a Columbus, Ga., apartment complex, July 17, 2019. Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office via AP
This booking photo shows Travane Brandon Jackson. Police have charged Jackson with murder in the slayings of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three young children, who were found dead at a Columbus, Ga., apartment complex, July 17, 2019.

Jackson is believed to be the father of the three children and the boyfriend of Spellman, the chief said. Jackson and Spellman lived at the same address, where all four victims were found Wednesday evening.

Boren described the relationship between Jackson and Spellman as an "ongoing domestic violence relationship."

In 2017, Jackson was arrested for domestic violence against Spellman, Boren said. The case had gone through the courts.

(MORE: Greek police name suspect in US scientist's killing, rape)

Officers responded to the scene Wednesday at around 8:53 p.m. after a relative of the family contacted police with concerns about their welfare.

Boren said he believes the weapon has been recovered, but did not elaborate.

Jackson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Saturday at 9 a.m., but the case is expected to be rescheduled for next Friday at 9 a.m.