The women laid claim to the rings as part of a $148 million defamation judgment.

Georgia poll workers defamed by Rudy Giuliani can inquire about Yankees World Series rings, judge says

A federal judge in New York on Saturday authorized two Georgia poll workers defamed by Rudy Giuliani to pursue information about four Yankees World Series rings owned by the former New York City mayor.

Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss laid claim to the rings as part of their $148 million defamation judgment but when it came time to collect Giuliani asserted that he had given the rings to his son, Andrew, as a gift.

The judge's Saturday morning order allows Freeman and Miss to serve a subpoena on Giuliani's accounting firm for his tax returns.

An attorney for Freeman and Moss, Rachel Goodman, said she was seeking "evidence relating to any tax planning surrounding that purported gift — or the lack of such evidence." She said it would help the plaintiffs assess whether the gift occurred as Giuliani claimed.

The rings are estimated to be worth at least $200,000.

Earlier this week, the judge warned Giuliani he could be subject to contempt proceedings if he failed to turn over most of his property to Freeman and Moss by Monday.

A federal jury last year ordered Giuliani to pay Freeman and Moss the hefty amount for defaming them with false accusations that the mother and daughter committed election fraud while the two were counting ballots in Georgia's Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.