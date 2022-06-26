Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing: Lawyer

Jeffery Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch days before her sentencing on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking, according to her lawyer.

She is awaiting sentencing, ahead of Tuesday morning's hearing, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

"Yesterday, without having conducted a psychological evaluation and without justification, the MDC placed Ms. Maxwell on suicide watch," her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, wrote to a federal court in New York on Saturday. "She is not permitted to possess and review legal documents and is not permitted paper or pen. This has prevented her from preparing for sentencing."

Nearly three years ago, her accomplice, Jeffery Epstein was found dead by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The federal government announced last year that MCC would close due to its poor conditions.

Maxwell's lawyers told the court she is not suicidal and has been deemed so by outside psychologists.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York, Sept. 20, 2013. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images, FILE

"Ms. Maxwell was abruptly removed from general population and returned to solitary confinement, this time without any clothing, toothpaste, soap, legal papers, etc," her lawyer's letter said on Saturday. "She was provided a 'suicide smock' and is given a few sheets of toilet paper on request. This morning, a psychologist evaluated Ms. Maxwell and determined she is not suicidal."

Her lawyers said she is unable to prepare for sentencing and "is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep-deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel." They said if this doesn't change by Monday, they will formally request to have sentencing date delayed.

"I met with Ms. Maxwell today (after a 97-minute delay following my arrival at the facility)," her lawyer said. "She is not suicidal."

ABC News has previously reported that while she was awaiting trial, Maxwell was given paper clothes as a precaution.

The Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Attorneys Office have not responded to ABC News' request for comment.