Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 counts in sex trafficking case

A jury has convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Maxwell faced a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004.

She showed no visible emotion as the jury’s verdict was read in the New York City courtroom. Following the verdict, her family members exited the courtroom without comment.

The verdict came on the sixth day of jury deliberations, after about 40 hours of deliberation.

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable -- facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement following the verdict. "I want to commend the bravery of the girls -- now grown women -- who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible."

"This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law," Williams added.

"The jury's verdict vindicates the courage and commitment of our clients who stood up against all odds for many years to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to justice," said attorney David Boies, who represented Maxwell accuser Annie Farmer. However, said Boise, "They did not act, and could not have acted, alone. The scope and scale and duration of their sex trafficking crimes depended on many wealthy and powerful collaborators and co-conspirators. They too are not above the law. They too must be brought to justice."

Epstein, the one-time millionaire hedge fund manager, died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Maxwell has been held without bail since her arrest in July 2020. She now faces decades in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.