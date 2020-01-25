Gold-seated toilet among Frank Sinatra items up for auction The auction also includes a tower clock and piano.

Frank Sinatra fans itching to redecorate may be in luck.

On Sunday, multiple items, including a gold-seated toilet, will go up for auction from the legendary singer's Chairman Executive Suite at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The toilet has an estimated selling price of $1,500 to $2,000.

A tower clock, expected to go for $25,000 to $50,000, and a Yamaha Grand piano, expected to go for $10,000 to $20,000, also are among the nearly 200 household items.

Some of the more modestly priced pieces are a trash can ($30 to $50), an ice bucket ($60 to $120) and 10 miniature swords ($100 to $300).

Live bidding begins Sunday at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m. The auction will be held at S7S Auction, located at 62 Repaupo Station Road in Repaupo, New Jersey.