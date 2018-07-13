Good Samaritans came together in Chicago to save two toddlers seen on heart-stopping video dangling outside a window.

When Denise Ochoa and her cousin Jennifer Salgado saw the toddlers in diapers hanging more than 20 feet in the air, they raced over to help, according to ABC station WLS in Chicago.

"I got under the window just in case the baby fell," Ochoa told WLS. "Every time they would move, we would get scared because we didn't know if they would fall off the window or not."

Moments later, the cousins said, a man arrived with a ladder.

Darshan Patel put the ladder under a second-floor window and climbed up, helping the toddlers back inside, the Chicago Police Department told ABC News.

Both of the toddlers escaped uninjured, police said.

An adult was home at the time but didn't see the dramatic incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon, police said.

"I just did what I had to do as a human," Patel --the man with the ladder -- told WLS. "I'm not going to stop helping people."

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified, police said.