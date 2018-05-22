Grocery omits Latin word due to its similarity to profanity

May 22, 2018, 1:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Cake from Publix shows the omission of the word "cum" from the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude"PlayCara Koscinski
A South Carolina family is moving on after an omission on a cake had them laughing during their son's graduation party.

Jacob Koscinski graduated Saturday from his Christian-based home-schooling program in a suburb of Charleston.

His family was extremely proud of him not only graduating, but also graduating with highest honors, also known as the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Summa Cum Laude translates as “with the highest distinction.” To honor this achievement, his family went online and ordered a sheet cake from the nearby grocery store, Publix, for his graduation party.

PHOTO: Cara Koscinski didnt expect her sons graduation cake would cause such a tizzy.WCIV
Cara Koscinski didn't expect her son's graduation cake would cause such a tizzy.

His mom, Cara Koscinski, entered the phrase she wanted on the icing: "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude Class of 2018."

But when she entered the request online, she told ABC affiliate WCIV the bakery website warned her that profane language would not be included on the cake. So, Cara Koscinski said she clarified the request in the online form's instructions field.

PHOTO: Error message from the Publix online ordering system when Cara Koscinski requested the phrase Summa Cum Laude be written on her sons graduation cake.Cara Koscinski
Error message from the Publix online ordering system when Cara Koscinski requested the phrase "Summa Cum Laude" be written on her son's graduation cake.

She explained on the form that "Summa Cum Laude" was a Latin phrase.

Her efforts were in vain.

When her husband picked up the cake, he didn't initially notice that Publix had omitted the middle Latin word and replaced it with hyphens.

PHOTO: Cake from Publix shows the omission of the word cum from the Latin phrase Summa Cum LaudeCara Koscinski
Cake from Publix shows the omission of the word "cum" from the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude"

"We were all standing there waiting to see it, and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," Cara Koscinski told WCIV.

Graduate Jacob Koscinski said it was "frustrating and humiliating" that Publix did this.

"I had to explain to my friends and family, like, what that meant," he told WCIV. "And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were."

The Koscinskis said they contacted Publix, and that the store manager apologized and issued the family a refund for the misstep.

PHOTO: The Publix where The Koscinskis picked up their sons graduation cake.WCIV
The Publix where The Koscinskis picked up their son's graduation cake.

Publix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

"It's fine for us to be compensated for the cake," Mrs. Koscinski told WCIV. "We're just happy that our son graduated school and has a bright future."

Her son plans to major in pre-med while attending Wingate University in the fall.

Comments