Grocery omits Latin word due to its similarity to profanity

A South Carolina family is moving on after an omission on a cake had them laughing during their son's graduation party.

Jacob Koscinski graduated Saturday from his Christian-based home-schooling program in a suburb of Charleston.

His family was extremely proud of him not only graduating, but also graduating with highest honors, also known as the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Summa Cum Laude translates as “with the highest distinction.” To honor this achievement, his family went online and ordered a sheet cake from the nearby grocery store, Publix, for his graduation party.

WCIV

His mom, Cara Koscinski, entered the phrase she wanted on the icing: "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude Class of 2018."

But when she entered the request online, she told ABC affiliate WCIV the bakery website warned her that profane language would not be included on the cake. So, Cara Koscinski said she clarified the request in the online form's instructions field.

Cara Koscinski

She explained on the form that "Summa Cum Laude" was a Latin phrase.

Her efforts were in vain.

When her husband picked up the cake, he didn't initially notice that Publix had omitted the middle Latin word and replaced it with hyphens.

Cara Koscinski

"We were all standing there waiting to see it, and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," Cara Koscinski told WCIV.

Graduate Jacob Koscinski said it was "frustrating and humiliating" that Publix did this.

"I had to explain to my friends and family, like, what that meant," he told WCIV. "And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were."

The Koscinskis said they contacted Publix, and that the store manager apologized and issued the family a refund for the misstep.

WCIV

Publix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

"It's fine for us to be compensated for the cake," Mrs. Koscinski told WCIV. "We're just happy that our son graduated school and has a bright future."

Her son plans to major in pre-med while attending Wingate University in the fall.