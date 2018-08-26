Mass shooting: Multiple fatalities and suspect dead in popular area of Jacksonville

Police in Jacksonville, Florida, said multiple fatalities were reported in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a venue in a popular area of the city, and that one suspect is dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville Landing section of the city.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

A scheduled e-games tournament was occurring in the Jacksonville Landing area, but it was not immediately clear if the shooting is linked to the event.

Sheriff's officials said one suspect was killed at the scene.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out."

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Earlier the sheriff's office tweeted, "#LandingMassShooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Agents from the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation, the agency confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.