A gunman opened fire outside a federal courthouse in Dallas Monday morning, but no one aside from the gunman appeared to be injured in the incident, police said.

Police responded to what they called an active shooter incident at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in downtown Dallas at 8:50 a.m.

"There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers," the Dallas Police Department wrote in a post on . "The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or citizens injured."

The federal courthouse and nearby El Centro College were immediately placed on lockdown, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene, WFAA reported.

