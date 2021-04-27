New Hampshire officer investigated for TikTok video

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A New Hampshire cop is being investigated for allegedly posting a TikTok video that mocked recent criticism of police tactics.

Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski released a statement Monday saying the department is aware of a TikTok video created by a uniformed officer, "made apparently while on duty."

The clip, obtained by CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, showed an officer in uniform, in what appeared to be a police cruiser, pretending to respond to calls and asking an individual not stab people as lighthearted music played in the background, seemingly poking fun at the idea of officers taking a non-confrontational approach.

"Stop! Stop stabbing that person! …Dispatch they didn't stop, so just show me clear," the officer said in the clip.

The video, which is under review, was shared on the TikTok account "@officer_tino" and had the caption, "How the media/liberals want the police to be," the station reported.

Bedford police confirmed to ABC News the investigation was launched as a result of that video.

That TikTok account is now private. The officer who allegedly owns the account has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Bryfonski said.

Bedford police told ABC News the officer had been with the department for 2 years and 6 months.

Bryfonski said he learned of the TikTok video now under investigation on Saturday and called for the probe immediately, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. The following day he became aware of a compilation of TikTok videos posted by the "@officer_tino" account and another officer that was shared on YouTube.

The unnamed officer has not commented. Bedford police did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment on the status of the second unnamed officer seen in the videos.

"If other Bedford police officers were involved in any inappropriate videos or postings, additional measures will be taken consistent with the department's policies and procedures," the chief said in Monday's statement.

"The Bedford Police Department does not allow its officers to use social media while on duty, in uniform and using department equipment and vehicles to make divisive or political statements," the statement continued. "Any actions that sow doubt in our department's mission will be addressed in a timely and appropriate manner."