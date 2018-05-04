Handcuffed man severely injures himself diving from second-floor courthouse railing

A 35-year-old man bolted from a Utah courtroom on Thursday, flinging himself over a second-floor railing and severely injuring himself.

Christopher Clay Rudd bloodied his face and looked dazed after landing awkwardly following his leap, security footage from the courthouse shows.

A court spokesman told the Associated Press that Rudd fractured his skull, also breaking a leg and his pelvis.

Rudd was in court in Spanish Fork for failing to follow through on court-ordered treatment, and he may face additional charges for attempting to flee, the AP reported.

Rudd did not have an attorney, according to court filings.