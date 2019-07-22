'Our hearts are heavy': Florida deputy killed in car crash while responding to domestic dispute

Jul 22, 2019, 9:37 AM ET
A Florida sheriff's department is mourning one of its deputies who was killed in car crash as he was responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Broward sheriff's deputy was heading to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A second deputy who had been following in a separate car witnessed the crash and immediately called for help, officials said.

A Broward, Florida, sheriff's deputy was killed in a car crash while responding to a domestic dispute, July 21, 2019.
The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, died at a hospital. He was on the force for a little over a year, officials said, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

"Our hearts are heavy," sheriff's officials tweeted. "We ask for thoughts and prayers."

Fellow Florida law enforcement departments took to Twitter to offer their condolences.