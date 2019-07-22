A Florida sheriff's department is mourning one of its deputies who was killed in car crash as he was responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Broward sheriff's deputy was heading to the call around 3 a.m. Sunday when he collided with a pickup truck, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

A second deputy who had been following in a separate car witnessed the crash and immediately called for help, officials said.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, died at a hospital. He was on the force for a little over a year, officials said, according to ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

A small memorial has now been set up at the crash site, honoring the life of the fallen deputy. @browardsheriff says he was on the force for a little over a year. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family... @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MFhmEOO44P — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) July 22, 2019

The pickup truck driver was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

"Our hearts are heavy," sheriff's officials tweeted. "We ask for thoughts and prayers."

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

Fellow Florida law enforcement departments took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

My deepest condolences are with the @browardsheriff over the tragic loss of one of their deputies this morning. We grieve alongside our brothers & sisters in blue. - Chief Jorge R. Colina @Jcolina67 pic.twitter.com/o8zQPctQ90 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 21, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Broward County deputy’s family and also their sheriff’s office family. pic.twitter.com/a7Itm5CUfk — Okeechobee Sheriff (@OkeeSheriff) July 22, 2019