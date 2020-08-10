Heat Advisory from the Plains to the Northeast, fire and heat in West There are 12 states from Oklahoma to Massachusetts under Heat Advisory.

Another heat wave is developing across the eastern United States today all the way from Texas to Massachusetts.

There are 12 states from Oklahoma to Massachusetts under Heat Advisory and some areas will feel like its near 110 degrees.

For the Northeast, there could be another heat wave from Washington, D.C. to Boston but in order for this to be officially considered a heat wave, temperatures have to be 90 degrees or higher for three consecutive days or more.

Meanwhile in the West, more than 80 wildfires are burning from Texas to Washington state.

One of the bigger fires is the Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado where it is 25,026 acres and only 7% contained.

It is not the best news for firefighters in the West today either as the forecast looks windy with gusts near 50 mph in some areas.

There are also numerous fire weather watches and Red Flag Warnings issued from Washington down to California and east to Wyoming with erratic winds from thunderstorms.

A heat wave is also developing in the Southwest with Heat Watches and Warnings posted for Phoenix where the city could see temperatures near record highs by the end of the week.