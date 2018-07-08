Heat, fire danger lingers in West for next several days; much-needed rain to follow

Jul 8, 2018, 4:52 AM ET
A Chinook helicopter fills up with water to release on the Lake Christine Fire, Saturday, July 7, 2018 in Basalt, Colo.PlayAP
WATCH A state of emergency has been declared in Santa Barbara, California due to wildfires

Temperatures will linger at or near triple digits across much of the bone-dry West for a few more days before much-needed rain arrives.

Red flag warnings are in effect across southern Oregon, northeast California and much of Nevada through 9 p.m. Sunday due to low relative humidity and the potential for gusty winds.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect through 9 p.m. as well due to the lingering heat across Southern California and into the Southwest.

A heat advisory is in place in Southern California, while red flag warnings exist in Nevada, northern California and southern Oregon.ABC News
Over the next few days, the dangerously hot conditions are expected to slowly improve.

Monsoon moisture will stream into the Southwest from the south, bringing needed rain to the area.

However, this isn’t entirely a good thing. The possibility exists for flash flooding and debris flows due to slow-moving showers and storms that will dump relatively large amounts of rain in a short period of time.

Heavy rains this week will help with fire conditions in the West.ABC News
Storms hit Northern Plains

There is a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing gusty winds and hail in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota on Sunday morning and then again in the late evening.

An isolated tornado or two, while unlikely, cannot be ruled out.

Severe storms are possible on Sunday evening in northern Minnesota.ABC News
