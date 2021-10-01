Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air in Arizona

Police say they are investigating reports of a mid-air collision over Arizona.

By
ABC News
October 1, 2021, 5:06 PM
A helicopter and a fixed-wing plane collided in mid-air in Chandler, Arizona, Friday, local authorities confirmed.

Chandler police tweeted that they are currently at the scene.

"We are at the scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and helicopter at a Chandler Airpark. We ask anyone who possibly witnessed or caught this incident on camera to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130," the police posted.

The plane was able to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught on fire, the Chandler Fire department reported. Chandler Police have confirmed two deaths.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

