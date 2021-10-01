Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air in Arizona

Police say they are investigating reports of a mid-air collision over Arizona.

A helicopter and a fixed-wing plane collided in mid-air in Chandler, Arizona, Friday, local authorities confirmed.

Chandler police tweeted that they are currently at the scene.

"We are at the scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and helicopter at a Chandler Airpark. We ask anyone who possibly witnessed or caught this incident on camera to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130," the police posted.

The plane was able to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught on fire, the Chandler Fire department reported. Chandler Police have confirmed two deaths.

