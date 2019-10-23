Two helicopters collided in midair as the pilots herded deer on a ranch in Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two Robinson R22 helicopters crashed Wednesday morning shortly after 9 a.m. local time on a ranch near Hebbronville, Texas, about 150 miles south of San Antonio, FAA officials announced in a statement.

Aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The conditions of the occupants have not been confirmed, officials said. Their identities were not released.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.