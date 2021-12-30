'Heroic' cop who fatally shot Denver shooting suspect identified

Police Agent Ashley Ferris was hospitalized after getting shot in the abdomen.

Police have identified the officer who fatally shot a suspect involved in a deadly shooting spree that occurred across the Denver area earlier this week.

Lakewood Police Department Agent Ashley Ferris was among those shot Monday, when authorities said the suspect, identified by police as 47-year-old Lyndon Mcleod, opened fire at least four locations and left five people dead.

After Mcleod fled a hotel in Lakewood, Ferris encountered him and ordered him to drop his weapon, authorities said. Instead, he opened fire, striking Ferris in the abdomen, police said. Despite her injuries, the officer was able to return fire on the suspect, who died at the scene, police said.

"If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse," the Lakewood Police Department said in a statement.

Ferris remains hospitalized "with her family by her side," the department said Thursday.

"All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation," Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky said in a statement. "The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process."

Mcleod harbored extremist views and had a history of psychiatric episodes, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.

Police said he shot and killed three people in downtown Denver, before traveling to neighboring Lakewood, where he fatally shot two more. In addition to Ferris, another victim was injured in the shooting.

All of the victims were known to Mcleod through personal or business relationships, police said.

"Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage," McCasky said.